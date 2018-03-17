HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her sister, whose body was found a day earlier.

WREG-TV reports Jamie Janeil Hitt faces a charge of manslaughter in the death of her sister, Trisha Marie Lyons.

Lyons’ body was discovered Thursday in an abandoned house in southwest DeSoto County.

Hitt, who was arrested Friday, is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail without bond.

Further details of the case have not been released. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

