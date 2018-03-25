Share story

By
The Associated Press

SANDY, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County deputies have arrested a woman after a man was found dead in a home near Sandy.

Sheriff’s deputy Hayden Sanders says investigators learned that the woman texted a family member to say she had shot and killed a man inside a home.

KOIN-TV reports that deputies surrounded the wooded property Saturday night. They shouted through a megaphone and tried to call to make contact with her.

The woman later texted the dispatch center to say she wanted to surrender.

She was taken into custody. Deputies searched the home and found a man’s body.

Sanders did not immediately the names of the man and woman or their relationship to each other.

