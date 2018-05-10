RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A woman in West Virginia is accused of handing her 1-year-old son over to American Electric Power workers and walking away.

Twenty-eight-year-old Maya Green is charged with child neglect. State Police Sgt. K.M. Gilley tells WSAZ-TV that Green may have been on drugs when she left her son Tuesday. Gilley says the power company employees at the Ripley trailer park took care of the baby until troopers arrived on scene.

Green was in jail as of Wednesday evening. It’s unclear who the baby is with. WSAZ didn’t report on if Green had a lawyer.

