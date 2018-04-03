Share story

By
The Associated Press

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A woman accused of hitting an off-duty police officer with her car has been arrested in northwest Louisiana.

KSLA-TV reports that Shreveport Police issued a warrant for 30-year-old Tamara Lewis’ arrest Monday. She is accused of hitting the officer who was working as a security officer after attempting to shoplift.

Police say the officer spotted Lewis attempting to steal from Dillard’s in Mall St. Vincent in mid-March. She stuck the officer with her Chevrolet Impala.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Lewis is being held at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and charged with aggravated battery. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

The Associated Press