BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A woman accused of helping a wanted work-release inmate escape has been arrested in Louisiana.

Court documents state that 23-year-old Erica Williams drove Lynndrick Huey from his work detail at a restaurant on Sunday. She allegedly took the 24-year-old Huey to a family gathering and planned to return him back to work.

WAFB-TV reports a probable cause report states the work-release transportation van arrived at the restaurant before Williams or Huey could get back. Williams told detectives Huey was driven to New Orleans, but didn’t know who took him.

Huey remains on the run.

Williams is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $15,000 bond. She is charge with assisting escape, and it’s not clear if she has an attorney.