OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is under arrest after police say they found 56 poodles and cockapoos living in squalor at her home.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 59-year-old Janet Manfredo was charged Tuesday with animal cruelty.

Animal control officers removed the dogs from Manfredo’s house on Oct. 5 after neighbors complained of a strong odor. An Ocala police officer found the dogs in a room.

Manfredo’s 3-year-old grandson and 84-year-old father also lived in the house. The child was removed by the Department of Children and Families.

Police say some of the dogs were pregnant, and some were puppies.

The dogs are being treated by veterinarians. One has died from poor overall health.

