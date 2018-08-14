COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who had been a fugitive of the law for more than two months will find it hard to pull another disappearing act.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Laurcene Isenberg appeared Monday in First District Court, where a judge set conditions on a $500,000 bond in place since she surrendered herself to authorities July 25.

Should Isenberg post bond, she will have to surrender her passport. She will be prohibited from leaving Kootenai County and will be monitored by a GPS ankle bracelet.

Isenberg was arrested in February and charged with felony grand theft, stemming from allegations she embezzled more than $500,000 from her former employer.

Isenberg failed to appear for two arraignment hearings related to the charge before disappearing in May.

She was expected to be arraigned Monday and enter a plea, but her attorney requested more time.

