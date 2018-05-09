NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a woman got angry at a cable utility worker, so she left him stranded in the air on his utility lift by turning off his truck.

Ridgewood police say the dispute started in Ridgewood Monday afternoon between a woman and an Optimum employee. The Record reports the 59-year-old woman turned off the workers truck while he was up in the lift, stranding him in midair.

Police say the woman took “utility property” before walking away and leaving the worker stranded.

The woman was charged with harassment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. She was released from custody with a pending court date.

