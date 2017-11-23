CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman from Molalla and a 16-year-old boy have been identified as the people who died in a vehicle collision Wednesday south of Corvallis.

The Gazette-Times reports 43-year-old Tonya Moore was driving on Highway 99 when her car was hit head-on by a car at an intersection with Finley Road.

Medics with the Monroe Fire Department pronounced Moore dead at the scene.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the teenager, whose name authorities did not release, also died at the scene. Another teenage passenger was seriously injured.

The sheriff’s office identified 21-year-old Emory Coates of Philomath as the driver of the other car. Authorities say the crash occurred when she lost control of her vehicle after trying to pass a recreational vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says Coates was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

___

Information from: Gazette-Times, http://www.gtconnect.com