NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey woman was involved in an international ring that smuggled more than $2 million worth of aircraft parts from the United States to Iran.
Joyce Eliabachus was arrested Tuesday at her Morristown home and made her initial court appearance Wednesday, when the arrest was made public. She was released on $100,000 bond with home confinement.
The 55-year-old Eliabachus faces three conspiracy counts. Her public defender couldn’t be reached for comment.
Prosecutors say Eliabachus was principal officer and operator of a purported aviation parts trading business she ran from her home.
She allegedly worked through a sophisticated network that secretly acquired large quantities of aircraft components from U.S. companies and exported them to Iran through freight-forwarding companies in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.