CHELAN — Rescuers airlifted a woman to Central Washington Hospital after she crashed while paragliding just below Chelan Butte on Saturday morning. Crews descended roughly 1,000 feet to reach the 43-year-old Chelan County woman before carrying her to a helicopter-pickup location, Chelan County Deputy Mike Morrison said

A call came in about the crash at 10:36 a.m., he said. Chelan Fire and Rescue, Chelan EMS, Life Flight and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office worked together on rescue efforts.

Crews were able to quickly access the woman, he said. They stabilized and loaded her up into a stokes basket. Rescuers then carried the woman uphill to a helicopter-pickup location, he said. At 12:06 p.m., Life Flight flew her out to Central Washington Hospital.

Conditions were windy, he said.

The group the woman was flying with included medical workers and a member of Chelan County’s Mountain Rescue team, he said. “She was very fortunate” to have people like that get to her quickly, he said.

Chelan Butte is a popular hangliding and paragliding destination.