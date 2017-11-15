QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York woman has admitted to giving vodka and marijuana to three children.

Thirty-eight-year-old Melissa LaPoint, of Queensbury, pleaded guilty Monday to endangering the welfare of a child. LaPoint had previously been charged with felony counts of criminal sale of marijuana following her Sept. 2016 arrest.

Police say LaPoint gave alcohol and pot to three children ages 12 and 13. Authorities say one of the children was a relative of LaPoint’s while the other two were visiting her home.

She will be sentenced Jan. 16.