QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York woman has admitted to giving vodka and marijuana to three children.
Thirty-eight-year-old Melissa LaPoint, of Queensbury, pleaded guilty Monday to endangering the welfare of a child. LaPoint had previously been charged with felony counts of criminal sale of marijuana following her Sept. 2016 arrest.
Police say LaPoint gave alcohol and pot to three children ages 12 and 13. Authorities say one of the children was a relative of LaPoint’s while the other two were visiting her home.
She will be sentenced Jan. 16.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots