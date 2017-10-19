Share story

By
The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman has admitted that she lied about her nursing credentials to work at a St. Louis hospital and to teach nursing at a New Mexico college.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Samantha Rivera pleaded guilty Thursday to health care fraud and identity theft.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rivera used credentials of a New Mexico nurse to apply for a job with ATC Healthcare Services, a St. Louis area staffing agency. She worked in the intensive care and geriatric psychiatric ward at St. Alexius Hospital.

Prosecutors say when her contract was not extended, she applied with a Chicago staffing agency, which discovered the deception.

She never graduated from nursing school and has no credentials for nursing or medical support jobs.

Rivera still faces fraud, forgery and identity theft charges in New Mexico.

