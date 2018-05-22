NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, claiming the singer sexually assaulted her, locked her in rooms for punishment and infected her with herpes.
Faith Rodgers says in the suit filed Monday that she met Kelly about a year ago after a concert in San Antonio, Texas. The 20-year-old says that during their relationship Kelly “mentally, sexually and verbally” abused her.
Representatives for Kelly did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
R. Kelly is one of pop music’s best-selling artists, with hits including “Ignition,” ”I Believe I Can Fly,” and “Bump N’ Grind.” He has long been the target of sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.
Spotify recently removed the R&B singer’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.