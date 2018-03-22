LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former treasurer has been accused of stealing from the Jewish Federation of Lincoln.

A Nebraska federal court document say 44-year-old Jennifer Rosenblatt, of Overland Park, Kansas, was indicted Tuesday on five counts of wire fraud. The document says Rosenblatt used nearly $39,000 from federation accounts at a Lincoln bank to make payments on her personal credit card from July 2014 through Oct. 7, 2016.

Rosenblatt didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.