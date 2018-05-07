MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is accused of stealing items from multiple victims at nursing homes.
Mobile police spokeswoman Charlette Solis tells WALA-TV that Sherrita Sawyer is accused of taking wallets, a phone and jewelry from at least four nursing homes. She was arrested Saturday.
Sawyer is charged with eight counts of second-degree burglary and 10 counts of third-degree burglary. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.
Information from: WALA-TV, http://www.fox10tv.com/