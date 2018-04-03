CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from a bank and a bank customer in northern Iowa.

Court records say 34-year-old Cassandra Lane, of Charles City, entered the written pleas to two felony counts of theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 14.

Court documents say she stole $13,300 from the customer and nearly $4,000 from the bank while working from October 2016 to August 2017 at the First Security Bank and Trust branch in Charles City.

The documents say her plea deal includes five years of probation and suspended fines and deferred judgments. Under deferred judgments, Lane’s convictions may be removed from her record if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.

The judge is not bound by the plea agreement.