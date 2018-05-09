PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was stalking a Paradise Valley man multiple times, including taking a bath in his home.

KNXV-TV in Phoenix reports 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades was arrested Tuesday on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment.

Paradise Valley police say Ades has harassed the victim several times.

The victim reported her twice last year when she was parked outside his home and repeatedly texting him.

Last month, the victim spotted her while remotely checking home surveillance video. Officers went to the home and found her taking a bath.

The victim says she sent him threatening texts after that incident.

Then last week, Ades showed up at the victim’s business and claimed to be his wife.

It was not known if Ades had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

