VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The murder trial of a Virginia woman accused of stabbing her roommate multiple times with a screwdriver is underway.

WAVY-TV reports that prosecutors say 38-year-old Nicole Foxx killed her roommate Richard Bielitz last year.

Prosecutors say Bielitz was stabbed between 40 and 50 times with a screwdriver.

Foxx’s lawyer asked the judge overseeing the trial to reduce the second degree murder charge to an involuntary manslaughter charge. The judge denied the request.

