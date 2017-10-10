ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois woman has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly punching a child placed in her care.

Madison County prosecutors say Kristina R. Solorio-Campbell of Alton was charged after doctors at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis discovered multiple injuries to the head and body of a 4-year-old child who was in her care.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports police believe Solorio-Campbell assaulted two other children in her care in addition to the 4-year-old.

In announcing the charges, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said crimes against children are taken very seriously, and his office is “committed to fighting to ensure justice for these young victims.”

Solorio-Campbell on Tuesday was being held in lieu of $200,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if she has legal representation.