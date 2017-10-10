ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois woman has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly punching a child placed in her care.
Madison County prosecutors say Kristina R. Solorio-Campbell of Alton was charged after doctors at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis discovered multiple injuries to the head and body of a 4-year-old child who was in her care.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports police believe Solorio-Campbell assaulted two other children in her care in addition to the 4-year-old.
In announcing the charges, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said crimes against children are taken very seriously, and his office is “committed to fighting to ensure justice for these young victims.”
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
Solorio-Campbell on Tuesday was being held in lieu of $200,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if she has legal representation.