TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who’s accused of lying about her ex-boyfriend raping her has been arrested.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Gary Hood told Al.com the woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend had entered her home through an unlocked door, gone into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The 25-year-old woman told police that after the attack, the man had tied her legs to the bed, tied her hands together and left. Hood says investigators determined some of her statements were false while interviewing her.

Authorities contacted the ex-boyfriend and learned that he was out of the state at the time the woman said she was assaulted.

Investigators corroborated his alibi and the woman was arrested Saturday and charged with filing a false report. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

