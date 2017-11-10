LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman is accused of fleeing the scene after her aunt fell from a sport utility vehicle the woman was driving.

Court records say Kacie Alatoree is charged with failing to stop and render aid and remained in custody Friday. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

A Lincoln officer says in a court affidavit that Alatoree had borrowed the SUV from the boyfriend of her aunt, 36-year-old Autumn Rodriguez Hernandez but had refused to return it. Rodriguez Hernandez spotted the vehicle and Alatoree on Tuesday and climbed on it after Alatoree refused to surrender the keys. The officer says Rodriguez Hernandez fell off and struck her head after Alatoree accelerated and swerved.

A hospital spokeswoman says Rodriguez Hernandez remained in critical condition Friday.