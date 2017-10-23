MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been charged after a man was fatally stabbed in Alabama.
News outlets report that Montgomery police found 38-year-old Peter Zetrenne with a stab wound on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he later died.
Sgt. David Hicks told WSFA-TV that 32-year-old Harriet Holloway was arrested and charged with murder. Hicks says the stabbing stemmed from a dispute, but did not say what it was over.
It’s unclear if Holloway has a lawyer.
Most Read Stories
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' romp over the Giants at MetLife Stadium
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Analysis | Three thoughts from No. 15 WSU's 28-0 win over Colorado
- Seahawks gain control of their emotions, and the ball, to finally break loose from Giants, 24-7