RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — An accountant is accused of embezzling more than $121,000 from the Rapid City Club for Boys.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 48-year-old Olivia Kuehner is charged in federal court with 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Authorities say Kuehner served as accounting manager for the Club for Boys from August 2012 until she resigned in June 2017. She’s accused of making fraudulent payments in excess of her authorized salary to herself, family members and a bank account she controlled under the name of a fictitious business.

A hearing on whether Kuehner should be released before trial is scheduled Monday.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com