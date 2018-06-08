SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco woman has made her first court appearance on a murder charge accusing her of killing and dismembering her roommate, whose body prosecutors say was discovered in plastic bags at their home.

Lisa Gonzales appeared Friday with her attorney in an orange jail suit with her hands cuffed behind her back. She looked composed and briefly answered a question from the judge.

She did not enter a plea, and her arraignment was continued until June 14.

Outside court, Gonzales’ public defender, Alex Lilien, said his client was a hardworking, single mother and had taken the victim, Maggie Mamer, in after Mamer said she had been evicted by unscrupulous landlords. He said he didn’t have details about his client’s mental health.

Prosecutors say police discovered Mamer’s severed arms and legs in a maggot-filled storage container.