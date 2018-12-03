SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a Washington woman has been arrested for allegedly being drunk at a Scottsdale hotel and neglecting her two young children.
They say 38-year-old Emma Welch of Shelton was taken into custody Saturday at the Scottsdale Camelback Resort and is facing two counts of child abuse.
Hotel staff told police they saw Welch intoxicated in the pool area and her children — ages 3 and 4 — were naked.
They say Welch was asked to clothe her children but didn’t comply.
Police checked on the woman later and say she was unconscious and highly intoxicated on a bed and her children still naked.
Welch told police she drank a bottle of vodka.
Her children are in the custody of state authorities.
It’s unclear if Welch has a lawyer yet.