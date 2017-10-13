HUNNEWELL, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an 86-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving a Kansas casino has been found dead near the state’s southern border with Oklahoma.

KWCH -TV reports that Sumner County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Westmoreland says Dixie Adair may have left her car after it became stuck in mud on a rural dirt road. Her body was discovered Thursday about 200 feet from her car in the southern part of the county.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation had issued a Silver Alert for Adair, saying she went missing Monday morning after a trip to the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane near Wichita. She lived in Rose Hill, which is less than 10 miles northeast of the casino. An aircraft eventually spotted her car 40 miles to the south. She apparently had become lost.

___

