NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A 77-year-old woman was medically evacuated from a cruise ship in Oregon waters after suffering a stroke.
The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew airlifted the woman from the Grand Princess cruise ship Saturday morning about 55 miles southwest of Newport, Oregon.
The ship was traveling between Victoria, British Columbia and San Francisco.
The woman was taken to a Portland hospital by helicopter.
There was no update on her condition.