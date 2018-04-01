LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 72-year-old woman driving in New Jersey died after she lost consciousness and crashed into a home.

NJ.com reports that Lower Township officials say Carol Adams lost consciousness at about 3:40 p.m. Friday and hit a curb, a fence, and eventually a home.

Emergency responders performed CPR but Adams was pronounced dead at Cape Regional Medical Center.

Police said a 91-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was able to get out by himself and was uninjured.

Township police and the Cape May prosecutor’s office are investigating.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com