CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman showed her appreciation to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office by donating $2,500 after a deputy helped her find her lost wallet.

The Nevada Appeal reports that Doris Rothman-Browning lost her wallet on Friday while running errands. She noticed it was gone the next day and asked the police for help.

Deputy Kevin Murry helped her retrace her steps, and they found the wallet unharmed at the Save Mart grocery story.

Rothman-Browning said Murry was kind and went above and beyond his call of duty.

The money she donated will go toward the Sheriff Office’s K9 Unit and Patrol Division.

