NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 63-year-old New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for her part in a $3.2 million Medicare fraud and kickback scheme.
Federal prosecutors say U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt also ordered Sandra Parkman to pay $277,000 in restitution.
She was convicted in November and sentenced Wednesday in a five-year scheme to supply power wheelchairs and other durable medical equipment to people who didn’t need it.
A Justice Department news release says evidence showed that Parkman got more than $47,000 in kickbacks from equipment supply company owner Tracy Richardson Brown.
Brown was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to six years and eight months in prison. Evidence showed she caused Medicare to pay more than $3.2 million for unnecessary equipment from 2004 to 2009.