BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an 8-month-old Rogers girl she was babysitting.
According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , Melissa Garcia-Rivera admitted in court Monday that she placed 7 pounds of pillows and blankets on top of 8-month-old Maisy Lane Hummer, which caused her death.
A probable cause affidavit says Garcia-Rivera told authorities that she placed Maisy in a toddler bed and put the pillows and blankets on top of her. The affidavit says the baby wasn’t breathing when Garcia-Rivera checked on her an hour later.
Garcia-Rivera said in court that she didn’t intend to harm the baby, and she apologized to the girl’s parents.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
___
Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com