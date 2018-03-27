BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an 8-month-old Rogers girl she was babysitting.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , Melissa Garcia-Rivera admitted in court Monday that she placed 7 pounds of pillows and blankets on top of 8-month-old Maisy Lane Hummer, which caused her death.

A probable cause affidavit says Garcia-Rivera told authorities that she placed Maisy in a toddler bed and put the pillows and blankets on top of her. The affidavit says the baby wasn’t breathing when Garcia-Rivera checked on her an hour later.

Garcia-Rivera said in court that she didn’t intend to harm the baby, and she apologized to the girl’s parents.

