CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League have donated $34,000 to the NHL Foundation to assist those affected by the Humboldt Broncos’ April bus crash in Ontario, Canada.

The gift represents $1,000 for each player and coach on the Wolves’ roster. Enclosed with the donation were personal notes from each player.

Fifteen people died when the Humboldt hockey team bus crashed on April 6 near Armley, Saskatchewan. The team was on its way to a playoff game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Wolves general manager Wendell Young spent parts of 10 seasons in the National Hockey League. One of his roommates on Tampa Bay Lightning road trips was defenseman Chris Joseph. Joseph’s 20-year-old son Jaxon was killed in the crash.