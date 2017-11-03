HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will let a sprawling schools bill become law without his signature, saying it has provisions he likes, but also provisions backed by lawmakers who he says prioritize making the jobs of teachers harder.
Wolf’s office said Friday he likes a provision delaying the Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement for another school year, until 2019-20.
He says he also likes provisions that expand opioid education in schools and end what’s called “lunch shaming” by requiring schools to provide a meal to a student who requests one.
Wolf, however, says he’s concerned a provision that requires teacher layoffs to be based primarily on performance evaluations, rather than seniority. Wolf vetoed a similar provision last year, saying a broader evaluation system should be used.
Most Read Stories
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
The Republican-controlled Legislature passed it last month. Only four Democrats voted for it.