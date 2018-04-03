HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Millions more dollars are pouring into the Pennsylvania governor’s race in 2018, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf extended his fundraising lead over three Republicans vying for the nomination to challenge him.

Reports filed at Tuesday’s deadline show Wolf with $8.5 million more than his nearest rival, Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner.

All told, candidates reported raising $8.7 million from Jan. 1 through March 26. Wolf claimed nearly $5 million of that, with roughly half donated by labor unions. Wagner gave himself the vast majority of the $2.8 million he reported raising.

With seven weeks until May 15’s primary election, Wagner reported $6.2 million in cash. Republicans Paul Mango had $3.3 million and Laura Ellsworth had $434,000.

Wagner and Mango combined to spend $5.4 million, including on TV ads attacking the other.