SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University will not increase student tuition next year.

The Silver City Sun-News reports Western New Mexico University Board of Regents unanimously approved this week a plan to keep student fees and tuition amounts the same.

But the board voted to move ahead with the capital projects transmittal for underground utilities on campus and with the disposal of depreciated computers.

Regent Chair Jerry Walz says he’d like the board to keep tuition rates the same for a while.

Last week, the University of New Mexico regents voted to increase tuition by 2.5 percent.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com