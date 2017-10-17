SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents has renewed the contract for its president for three years.

The vote recently voted President Shepard’s new contract, extending his term of employment through June 2021. Under the terms of the contract, performance incentives for five annual objectives were added.

Three of the five outcomes are focused on increasing non-state revenue.

The fourth goal is to increase the graduation rate, while the fifth is aimed at researching and ultimately raising faculty and staff compensation to a more competitive level.