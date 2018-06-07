CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A trial is underway for a New Jersey man accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire when shots rang out in her neighborhood.
The Courier Post reports 20-year-old Tyhan Brown, of Camden, faces murder and related charges in the 2016 slaying of Gabrielle “Gabby” Hill Carter. She’d been riding her bike when she was hit by a stray bullet.
The shooting was characterized as gang violence.
Brown was captured in Tennessee about a month after the shooting. He’s pleaded not guilty.
On Thursday, jurors heard contradictory testimony from witnesses including one who said he saw the shooting but not the shooter, and another who says he didn’t mean what he told investigators initially, that Brown had flashed guns at the intended target a day before the shooting.
___
Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/