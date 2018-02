Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, conceded that the sketch was “amateurish and cartoonish,” but appreciated the effort nonetheless.

Objectively, the sketch is bad.

The thick lines look like an inverted triangle with hair, or a strawberry wearing a tiny cap. The two dot eyes are inexplicably paired with horizontal lines and no eyebrows. There is only one ear.

And yet, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, police say they have identified a suspect who they say pretended to be a farmers-market worker before fleeing with cash Jan. 30, thanks to a witness who drew a picture from memory.

The sketch was “amateurish and cartoonish,” local police said Wednesday in a Facebook post. But the sketch, along with a physical description of the thief, reminded at least one officer of an encounter with Hung Phuoc Nguyen, 44. Police then showed the witness photos of possible suspects, including Nguyen.

The witness identified Nguyen, and police issued a warrant for two counts of theft. Officer William Hickey of the Lancaster police said Thursday that he did not know whether Nguyen had been arrested.

The police have insisted the sketch was a serious effort to find the suspect.

“We released all of those details together in our police log in the hope that someone recognizes the suspect,” Lancaster city police said in a Facebook post, according to Lancaster Online. “This was not done in jest.”

The outlet described Nguyen as homeless.

In an age of omnipresent surveillance video, the police sketch quietly endures. More departments are opting for software that can spit out composite photos, but departments will sometimes share artists with nearby cities that have modest personnel budgets.

Speaking about the witness, Hickey said: “We appreciated their effort and continued cooperation. People like that make our job easier [and] more enjoyable.”

There are no plans, however, to offer the witness a position as a sketch artist, he said.