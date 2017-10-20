ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — A witness to the deadly rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect, Radee Prince, had gathered a small group of his co-workers together by saying “come with me, I want to say something to everybody.” Without another word, he opened fire.

The witness, a man who worked at the countertop making company for a year and a half, said when Prince arrived Wednesday morning he responded to a polite greeting with harsh language describing Advanced Granite Solutions and its workers. Then he tried to talk individually to a few employees.

The man spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Prince is accused of fatally shooting three colleagues and critically wounding two others. Authorities said he then drove to Wilmington, Delaware, and shot an acquaintance at a used car lot. He was captured after a 10-hour manhunt.