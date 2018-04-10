PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A witness to a recent drone crash at the Pendleton airport says the object fell to the ground from a height of 200 to 400 feet.
Harold Nelson tells the East Oregonian the drone’s flight looked “wobbly,” and it lost power and control.
The drone crashed in a wheat field on airport property and a picture Nelson took from his plane shows a black, scorched blot where the wheat caught fire.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial System Range have released almost no information about the March 31 crash.
Range Manager Darryl Abling says the defense contractor that tested the drone will provide a report that includes the cause of the crash and the measures it will take to avoid a repeat. He declined further comment until it’s released.
___
Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com