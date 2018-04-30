TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A crime scene investigator has testified that the younger of two brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings in their Oklahoma home denied killing anyone.

The Tulsa World reports that crime scene investigator Karen Weikel testified Monday in the trial of 19-year-old Michael Bever. Bever’s charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill.

Weikel testified she was swabbing Bever’s hands for blood and taking a DNA sample when Bever denied the killings and claimed he tried to stop his older brother, 21-year-old Robert Bever, from slaughtering their family members.

Authorities say the brothers killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister in 2015. Robert Bever pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com