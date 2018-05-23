GORHAM, Maine (AP) — A bystander who was at the scene where an alleged drunken driver plowed into six parked cars says the man asked him for gum following the crash.

Gorham police say the 20-year-old driver ran a stop sign Tuesday night, crashing into six parked cars. Ryan Bertin tells WGME-TV he was out walking his dog when he witnessed the crash.

Bertin says his mother ran outside screaming, fearing that he was hit.

Pat Donaghue says he overheard the crash and ran to the driver asking if he was OK.

Donaghue says the man asked him for gum.

Police say the driver offered no explanation for the crash, saying it was lucky no one was killed. The man has been charged with operating under the influence and operating without a license.

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com