RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are advancing fragments of a statewide remapping of North Carolina’s judicial election districts in hopes of passing them before candidate filing for judges begins later this month.

A House committee voted Friday to expand a Senate measure approved this week that redrew Mecklenburg County judicial districts to include changes in Wake County and two Wilmington-area counties.

The bill says Wake County District Court judges would run in six multimember election districts for the first time. Currently they run countywide. Wake County also would soon get two new judges.

The House committee also agreed to separate legislation reworking judicial or prosecutorial districts covering 13 eastern and southern Piedmont counties. A Senate committee also plans Monday to consider another judicial measure.