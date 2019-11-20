The commander of the Navy SEALs, Rear Adm. Collin Green, had the three-page letter drafted and on his desk Tuesday, but he waited for hours to sign it.

For more than a year, he had considered expelling Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher from the SEALs, the Navy’s elite commando force, three Navy officials said, and his signature on the letter would start a process that could make that happen. But through the afternoon and late into the night, he held off, the officials said, watching for signs of pushback from one of the chief’s most vocal supporters, President Donald Trump.

Green had made it a top priority to restore what he called “good order and discipline” to the SEAL teams, which have been bearing an outsize share of the war-fighting burden in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere, and have been rocked by a series of scandals in recent years over charges of drug use, sexual assault and murder.

But as the admiral tried to reinforce ethics and accountability in the force, he saw Gallagher as an obstacle, the Navy officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The chief was disparaging other SEALs and insulting Navy leaders on social media, while making allies of conservative lawmakers and Trump, raising the prospect that any move against the chief could be a career-killer.

Gallagher, a SEAL platoon leader, had been accused by some of his own men of committing war crimes in Iraq. He was acquitted of murder by a military court in July but was convicted of posing for a trophy photo with a corpse, a relatively minor offense. Trump intervened in the case several times in the chief’s favor, most recently Friday when he restored Gallagher’s rank.

When no pushback came Tuesday after hours of communication with the White House, Green went ahead and signed the letter, along with three more to SEAL officers who had supervised Gallagher in Iraq, the Navy officials said. The letters were handed to the four sailors Wednesday by their commanders.

The letters inform each of them that their cases will now be reviewed by boards of fellow SEALs, who will weigh the conduct cited by the admiral — in Gallagher’s case, the crime for which he was convicted in July — and decide whether to recommend that they be stripped of their Tridents, the badges that signify membership in the SEALs. The sailors will have a chance to address the boards, which are expected to render decisions in December. Green can then endorse or reject the decisions.

Experts say that in past cases, the review boards have almost always recommended taking the badges away.

The admiral’s move to revoke Gallagher’s Trident was immediately assailed by Gallagher’s lawyer and by conservative commentators as a defiant rebuke of Trump’s decision to grant the chief clemency, and a sign of insubordination. The lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, filed a complaint against Green with the Navy’s inspector general, accusing the admiral of deliberately violating the president’s intentions and other wrongdoing.

The Navy officials said the admiral’s action against the chief could still be reversed by Trump and acknowledged that it could cost Green his job. But they said the admiral stood by his decision.

The officials said the admiral first considered taking the chief’s Trident last November, after a preliminary hearing in the war crimes case found enough evidence to charge the chief with murder, attempted murder and a list of other crimes. But Green held off, they said, out of concern that taking his Trident away before the trial could be seen as prejudicial to the chief.

The admiral held off again in July, the officials said, when Gallagher was acquitted on most charges by the court-martial jury, this time out of concern that taking the Trident soon after the verdict would look like retaliation.

And he held off a third time earlier this month, as Gallagher was waiting outside his commander’s office to receive a notification letter, because the Navy had received word that Trump might pardon the chief.

But when the White House announcement Friday said that Trump had reversed Gallagher’s demotion — and did not say that he had been granted a full pardon — Green decided it was time.

A Navy official who had discussed the matter with the admiral, and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said the aim was not to make an example of Gallagher but to hold him to the same standards that all SEALs must meet.

Green’s action was widely derided by Gallagher’s supporters, including Fox News commentator Pete Hegseth, who was instrumental in Trump’s action Friday to grant clemency to Gallagher and to pardon two Army soldiers accused or convicted of murder.

“The arrogance of the Navy knows no bounds,” Hegseth wrote on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon after news broke of the admiral’s pending action. Suggesting that there were “lots of anti-Trumpers” in the Navy command, Hegseth wrote, “Have a feeling I know how this will end…”

Three Republican members of the House, Ralph Norman, Duncan Hunter and Louie Gohmert, visited the Navy’s legislative liaison in the Capitol to register what Norman said in a post on Facebook were their “strongest concerns over this news.”

Parlatore said the admiral’s move appeared aimed not just at his client but also at the commander in chief.

“It’s pure retaliation, partially against Eddie Gallagher and partially against the president,” Parlatore said in an interview. “The Navy thinks the president is wrong and is trying to undo his wishes.”

But two Navy officials said the admiral’s decision had been cleared with the White House. As of Wednesday evening, neither the president nor White House officials had publicly voiced any disapproval.

Green, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1986, has been in the SEALs for virtually his entire career. He took over command of Naval Special Warfare in September 2018, only a few days before the Navy arrested Gallagher.

Saying that high ethical standards and strict accountability are a bedrock of military effectiveness, the admiral has taken several steps intended to tighten discipline in the SEALs. He has ordered reviews of ethics training, tightened grooming standards and gone on a public campaign to rein in what some saw as years of lax operation.

“These programs will ensure our culture and values — from the tactical unit to headquarters — are aligned with the standards of behavior that enable us to act according to the highest potential of our character,” he told Defense Media Network in May.

At the same time, he has had to navigate the Gallagher case with care. In the military, leaders who interfere in criminal cases in any way can scuttle the court proceedings through what is called unlawful command influence. Even an off-the-cuff remark expressing an opinion about a case can lead to a mistrial.

The three Navy officials said there had been heated debate among officers involved in the decision concerning Gallagher’s Trident over whether taking it from him before trial would signal to the court-martial jury that the SEALs no longer supported the defendant.

Parlatore said Wednesday that had the Navy done so, he would have argued in court that it amounted to unlawful command influence. The jury, he said, “certainly would have noticed it, and it would send a message to them.”

Gallagher said in an interview on Fox News over the weekend that the president had told him in a phone call that he was “expunging everything in my record so I could retire honorably — basically it was like this thing had never happened.”

But the Navy officials said the order the Navy received from the White House said only that Gallagher should be promoted back to the rank he held before trial.

During a series of phone calls over the weekend, top Navy officials determined that since the conviction was left standing, Green still had grounds to start the process that could remove Gallagher’s Trident, a Defense Department official said.

Advertising

Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer and the chief of naval operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, discussed the matter with Green, and saw the central issue as one of fairness, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. They thought a commander should hold sailors equally accountable, whether or not a particular sailor might complain to the president, the official said.

At the same time, the official said, the leaders acknowledged that the decision would be divisive and might prompt Trump to relieve Green of his command. Ultimately they told Green it was his call, the official said.

The official said that if the president orders the Navy to stop the process the admiral’s letters set in motion, the Navy leaders would follow the order.