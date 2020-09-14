The American ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, announced Monday he would step down in early October after a tenure that paralleled a sharp deterioration in relations between China and the United States.

Branstad, who twice served as governor of Iowa and was a crucial early supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy in 2016, arrived in Beijing in the summer of 2017 with high hopes of using a personal connection to China’s leader, Xi Jinping, to build stronger ties.

Instead, he found himself on the front lines of Trump’s trade war and, by this year, a downward spiral of tensions that, to many, has heralded a new era of Cold War-like confrontation between the world’s two largest economies.

Branstad, who is 73, did not say why he was departing now, but it is not unusual for political appointees to serve only a single term.

In a statement announcing his departure, Branstad cited his role in two of the most contentious issues between China and the United States during his tenure: the trade war, which ended with a tenuous truce in January, and a pledge by China to crack down on the illicit trade in fentanyl, the synthetic opioid fueling an epidemic killing tens of thousands of Americans a year.

He echoed the arguments of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other hawks in the administration that the United States needed “to rebalance” the relationship with China but added a conciliatory note that better ties would benefit both countries.

“We are rebalancing the U.S.-China relationship so that it is fair and reciprocal and can fuel positive growth in both countries,” he wrote.

It was not immediately clear whether the administration would be able to move quickly enough to appoint a new ambassador before the end of the presidential term.

Pompeo said on Twitter that the president had chosen Branstad “because his decades long experience with China made him the best person to represent the Administration and to defend American interests and ideals.”

Branstad kept a lower profile than some of his predecessors at the embassy, though that in part reflected Trump’s outsize role as his own public messenger on China. The ambassador met privately with Xi, whom he first met in 1985, but the personal relationship failed to translate into closer ties.