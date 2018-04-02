BOSTON (AP) — Gasoline prices in Massachusetts are on the rise.

AAA Northeast says the average retail price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the area is $2.54.

The state’s average gas price is 12 cents below the national average of $2.66.

A year ago today, gas prices in Massachusetts were 35 cents lower at only $2.19 per gallon.

AAA Director of Public and Legislative Affairs Mary Maguire says the season change brings about higher gas prices.

Maguire says 39 percent of U.S. stations are selling gas for $2.50 or less, and that percentage will “dwindle” in the coming weeks.