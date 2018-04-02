BOSTON (AP) — Gasoline prices in Massachusetts are on the rise.
AAA Northeast says the average retail price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the area is $2.54.
The state’s average gas price is 12 cents below the national average of $2.66.
A year ago today, gas prices in Massachusetts were 35 cents lower at only $2.19 per gallon.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
AAA Director of Public and Legislative Affairs Mary Maguire says the season change brings about higher gas prices.
Maguire says 39 percent of U.S. stations are selling gas for $2.50 or less, and that percentage will “dwindle” in the coming weeks.