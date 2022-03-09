The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that there was no need for immediate alarm over a loss of power at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant but left clear that the situation around the site of the world’s largest nuclear power disaster was deteriorating. Losing electricity means the potential loss of the ability to keep the water that cools radioactive material circulating.

The U.N. agency said on Twitter that the plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since in the invasion into Ukraine, had suffered a loss of power that violated a “key safety pillar” for the site of the 1986 leak. But the agency added that it saw “no critical impact on safety” at this time because the amount of water in cooling ponds and around radioactive waste was sufficient, even without continuous power to the plant.

But there are clearly deep worries in the nuclear community about the long-term fate of the decommissioned facility, which is typically staffed by several thousand workers who oversee the plant and its fuel and waste storage.

The shelling last week of a different, operating nuclear power facility led to calls from President Joe Biden to the embattled president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Biden later denounced the military action at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex in southern Ukraine as “reckless,” one of a series of nuclear hazards that have been created by the invasion.

But Chernobyl, which is in an “excluded zone” north of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, was right on the invasion path for Russian forces flowing south from Belarus. There have been reports from the Ukrainian government — which has called for a cease-fire around the plant to allow inspectors and other workers to get in — that the 200 or so staff members who were on duty at the time of the invasion are still there and are working under guard. They have not been rotated out in nearly two weeks.

The IAEA’s statement came in response to the Ukrainian nuclear regulator, which painted a more dire picture of what would happen if the power remained off the power grid for longer than 48 hours, the amount of time it said backup generators could operate. It was not clear whether those generators were working, or whether they were out of fuel.

On Tuesday, the IAEA also said it had lost communications with its sensors at the plant. That may be the result of the same loss of electric power. While that does not pose an immediate threat, it means there would be no effective way of detecting a rise in radiation levels or determining quickly where it was coming from.

The occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex also remains a source of concern to international regulators, Rafael Grossi, the director of the IAEA, said in Vienna on Tuesday.

“If there is a nuclear accident, the cause will not be a tsunami brought on by mother nature,” Grossi said. “Instead, it will be the result of human failure to act when we knew we could, and we knew we should.”

Ukraine’s energy minister, Herman Galushchenko, said in a video message this week that roughly 500 Russian soldiers were in control of the complex, and that Russia’s military had moved 50 pieces of heavy artillery to defend the site.

He said that employees of the plant were “physically and psychologically exhausted,” and that Russian forces were holding them hostage, a claim that was impossible to immediately verify. Attempts to reach staff in the plant by phone and email have been unsuccessful.