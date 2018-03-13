BALTIMORE (AP) — For the first time since 2009, the Baltimore Police Department’s hiring outpaced its attrition in 2017 — with a net gain of four officers.

During this week’s State of the City speech, Mayor Catherine Pugh touted the net gain, a marked difference from recent years. The mayor’s office provided data to The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday showing that between 2002 and 2017, there was an overall net loss of 811.

The department is still the eighth-largest police force in the country, despite Baltimore falling outside the top-20 largest cities by size. Pugh says the department has 1,900 active officers, and should have 3,000. Police say understaffing has led to massive overtime costs.

Under its consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, the city must review police staffing.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com