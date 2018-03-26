Being a pundit is becoming a tried-and-true pathway into the Trump administration, as a reality-show president seeks to surround himself with people who’ve been auditioning for their jobs on television — whether they realize it or not.

As a television commentator on Fox News, John Bolton touted his hawkish views on Iran and North Korea. He’s now been hired as President Trump’s national security adviser.

On his show on CNBC, Larry Kudlow advocated cutting corporate taxes and regulations. He’s now taking over as Trump’s top economic adviser.

And from his perch as co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Pete Hegseth has called for expanding veterans’ access to private doctors. He’s now under consideration as Trump’s next veterans affairs secretary.

After seeing Joseph diGenova stridently defend him on Fox News, Trump announced he would add the lawyer to his personal legal team handling the Russia probe, even though he didn’t know diGenova.

That idea, however, soon unraveled. Over the weekend, another Trump lawyer said the hiring of diGenova and his wife, Victoria Toensing, who is also a lawyer, wasn’t happening because other clients represented by their law firm pose conflicts of interest.

But a person who spoke to Trump recently has said there was another reason: Trump didn’t like what he saw as much when he met the couple in person.

Trump, who rose to national prominence in part because of his starring role on “The Apprentice,” has made TV central to his presidency.

Trump’s affinity for Fox News is by now well-documented. He has bestowed more interviews on the network than any other news outlet and is an avid viewer. People close to the president say he thinks Fox provides the best coverage of his untraditional presidency. It also provides him a window into conservative thinking, with commentary from Republican lawmakers and right-wing thinkers — many of who are speaking directly to the audience in the Oval Office.

On-air personalities Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham are favorites of the president, who also speaks to them privately. This past week Trump promoted Hannity on Twitter, saying: “@seanhannity on @foxandfriends now! Great! 8:18 A.M.”

His mornings typically start with what aides call “executive time” — several hours in the White House during which he consumes cable news, often tweeting his reactions to stories broadcast on Fox News.

On Friday, for example, Trump tweeted he was “considering” a veto of a massive spending bill needed to keep the government open not long after it was assailed on “Fox and Friends” as a “swamp budget.”

For a neophyte politician who arrived in Washington without a deep bench of policy advisers, it’s hardly surprising that Trump is increasingly turning to talking heads to fill key positions, some observers say. He relied on the advice of members of Congress and old Washington hands for some of his initial picks, and some have turned out to be less than loyal, in Trump’s view. And now he’s feeling more liberated.

“Outside his immediate relatives — his children and his son-in-law — I don’t know that there’s anyone he trusts more than Fox News,” said Edward Burmila, a political-science professor at Bradley University who has written about the influence of Fox News on the Trump presidency.

“He’s looking for people who are ready to be part of that television White House,” said Kendall Phillips, a communication and rhetorical studies professor at Syracuse University. “This is the Fox television presidency all the way up and down.”

Trump aides and allies say a television presence is hardly the sole criteria that guides Trump’s choices, but some say it’s part of a plan to better inform the country.

“This is how most of America communicates,” Jason Miller, a former Trump campaign aide, said of television. “This is not the White House of the 1920s, the 1950s or even the 2000s. He’s adding people to his team who can effectively communicate his message. In this day and age, you can have the right policies, but if you can’t communicate them, it’s all for naught.”

In the cases of Kudlow and Bolton, Trump’s connection is much deeper than television, a senior White House official said, requesting anonymity to discuss personnel decisions more candidly.

Bolton, an ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, has been a regular visitor to the Oval Office to discuss foreign policy with Trump since he took office.

And Trump and Kudlow have known each other for years, running in some of the same circles in New York, the official said.

“He’s comfortable with these guys,” the official said. “He’s picking people from the universe he’s comfortable with.”

Sam Nunberg, a former aide who helped guide Trump through the run-up to his presidency, said he would regularly include pieces written by Bolton and Kudlow in Trump’s briefing materials during that stretch.

Nunberg said it would be unfair to dismiss Bolton and Kudlow, who served as an economics adviser in the Reagan administration, as mere television personalities. But he said the fact that both have had prominent roles on television in the past year probably helped them stay in the running for jobs after Trump turned to others when he came into office.

“Once they were passed over in the first round of hiring, he continued to watch them,” Nunberg said. “That certainly helped them get the positions they should have gotten in the first place, in my humble opinion.”

Nunberg described Trump as “a sponge” when it comes to watching political shows on television.

“He’s not someone who reads 600-page books. He sees what people are saying on TV,” Nunberg said.

Burmila said there’s certainly precedent for hiring television reporters onto the White House communications team, which he said makes “perfect sense.”

But most television talk-show hosts are not policy experts, Burmila said. “They’re really 90 percent entertainers.”

There were several TV pundits and personalities in the early cast of the Trump administration — their fates have been mixed.

Heather Nauert, a New York-based anchor and correspondent for Fox, became the State Department spokeswoman. She was recently promoted to acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs.

Meanwhile, Anthony Scaramucci, a financier who had served a tour of duty as host of “Wall Street Week” on the Fox Business Channel, became the shortest-serving White House communications director in modern history, lasting less than two weeks in the job.

Other veterans of the Fox green room who took administration jobs include K.T. McFarland, a former deputy national security adviser who was later picked to serve as ambassador to Singapore. Her nomination was withdrawn after she became embroiled in the controversy over the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials.

Monica Crowley, another Fox contributor, was named to a senior communications post at the NSC. But she stepped aside amid multiple allegations of plagiarism.

Communications adviser Mercedes Schlapp and Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are both former Fox commentators.

Timothy Naftali, a presidential historian at New York University, said there’s another downside to Trump’s proclivity to pick television commentators for administration posts.

“He’s been casting about for cheerleaders,” Naftali said. “He watches pundits, and he likes the pundits who agree with him. What’s worrisome is he’s putting together a team of yes-men who are not going to give him the advice and guidance to make hard choices.”

Fox News came in for criticism last week from CNN chief Jeff Zucker, who on Thursday attacked the rival network by saying it has become a propaganda machine that is “doing an incredible disservice to the country.”

Zucker spoke at the Financial Times Future of News conference two days after a former Fox military analyst quit, claiming he was ashamed of the way the network’s opinion hosts were backing Trump. Zucker said that analyst, Ralph Peters, voiced what a lot of people have been thinking about Fox in the post-Roger Ailes era.

While the coverage varies by show, “Fox and Friends” tends to be Trump-friendly, with the chipper morning show spotlighting his achievements and bashing the “mainstream media.” On Friday, they featured a teen from the Florida high school where the shooting occurred who opposes gun control efforts, as well as a young conservative activist who interviewed Trump at a White House event the day before.